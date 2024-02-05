Ajay Ghosh and Chandini Chowdary’s ‘Music Shop Murthy’ first look unveiled

New stories, different concept movies are now attracting audience.

Films with different content are succeeding at the box office. Currently, such a different content movie is coming up to entertain the audience. Versatile actor Ajay Ghosh engages the audience either as a villain or a comedian. Now he is ready to please the audience with a different character.

Chandini Chowdary and Ajay Ghosh are in the lead roles in the upcoming film ‘Music Shop Murthy’. Harsha Garapati produced this film under the banner of Fly High Cinemas. Siva Paladugu directed this movie.Currently, the shooting of this movie has been completed.

The film unit is busy with post production activities. Now, the title and first look poster of this film has been released. Ajay Ghosh is seen in different looks in the First Look Poster. Going by this poster, Ajay Ghosh’s character seems to be a complete entertainer.

What is the connection between Chandini Chowdary’s character and Ajay Ghosh’s character? What is the point of this movie? What is the story of these two? The poster raises interesting questions. Pavan has given the music for this film. Srinivas Bejugam worked as the DOP. Bonthala Nageswara Reddy worked as editor. Soon the makers will announce more updates regarding this film.