Akash Jagannadh’snext locks a powerful title

The much-anticipated action entertainer Thalvar, featuring the young and talented actor Akash Jagannadh, was officially launched today in Hyderabad with a grand pooja ceremony. The film is produced by Bhaskar ELV under the Warnick Studios banner, marking the directorial debut of Kasi Parashuram.





The launch event was a star-studded affair, with several notable Tollywood celebrities in attendance. The ceremony began with veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad giving the inaugural clap for the first scene. Actor Karthikeya handed over the script, while director Bobby operated the camera, and director Buchibabu Sana helmed the first shot.



Alongside the launch, the film’s first look was unveiled, showcasing Akash Jagannadh in an intense and fierce avatar, setting high expectations for the film. Regular shooting is set to commence soon, with the film featuring a large ensemble cast, the details of which will be revealed in the near future.