Akhil Akkineni Announces His Next Movie With Surender Reddy And Says It’s A Special One To Me

Akkineniclad young hero Akhil has announced his next movie and surprised all his fans. Tollywood stylish Director Surender Reddy will helm the movie… Taking to his Twitter account, Akhil dropped the announcement poster!!!

It's time ! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me 🙏🏻. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way 💪🏻 @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #Akhil5 pic.twitter.com/fCF25tR3qJ — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) September 9, 2020



In this poster, Akhil's next movie announcement is made… It is Akhil's 5th movie and will be bankrolled Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surrender 2 Cinema banners. Akhil also said, this movie is an extremely special one to him and details will be out soon.



Even director Surender Reddy also dropped this poster on his twitter and announced this news!!!

According to the sources, even Akhil's father King Nagarjuna will also be a part of this movie and essay an important role.



Well, Akhil is now busy with his 'Most Eligible Bachelor' movie which has Pooja Hedge as the lead actress. This movie is directed by BommarilluBhaskar and is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures banner. Even ace character artist Murali Sharma will essay an important role in this movie.

Although Akhil had the best introduction with 'Manam' movie climax scene, he did not get that much-needed hype with his direct movies. His movies Akhil, Hello and Mr. Majnu did not give him the commercial success. Thus he pinned all his hopes on 'Most Eligible Bachelor' movie.