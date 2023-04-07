Akhil Akkineni's Agent Will Now Hit The Theatres On This Date

Tollywood's young actors Allu Arjun and Akhil Akkineni are all set to turn a year older tomorrow… So, the makers of their upcoming movies are ready to surprise their fans with amazing updates… Especially when we speak about Akhil's Agent, it is his 5th movie and he pinned all his hopes on this Surender Reddy's directorial. Akhil completely transformed his body for this action thriller and worked hard to own that stylish appeal on the big screens. Off late, the makers of this movie dropped the release date poster and showcased the young hero in another intense appeal.



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "The Advance celebrations begin. Team #AGENT wishes the WILD ONE, @AkhilAkkineni8 a blockbuster birthday. More surprises awaiting ahead. #HBDAkhilAkkineni #AGENTonApril28th".

Akhil looked terrific in the poster holding a rifle with the backdrop of fire sequence. The makers wished him in advance on this special occasion and once again confirmed the release date… It will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023…

Well, although there is no straight Telugu movie releasing on this date, Agent needs to lock horns with Mani Ratnam's dream project 'Ponniyin Selvan –2'. The first part of this movie was a blockbuster in Tamil but in Telugu, it just went with a decent status. So, Akhil picked the right slot for his action thriller.

Going with the earlier released teaser of Agent movie, Mammootty who is essaying the role of colonel Mahadev in the movie introduces him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle! He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'. Even Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk are also roped in to essay prominent roles in this movie.

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

Agent will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023 as a summer treat…