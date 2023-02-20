  • Menu
Akhil Akkineni's Heartwarming Gesture towards Tarakaratna

It has been reported that Nandamuri Taraka ratna has passed away on February 18th. During this time, Akhil Akkineni, who was playing in the Celebrity Cricket League, dedicated his team's victory to Tarakaratna.

Akhil tweeted after defeating the Kerala team, "And we're off to a WILD start. Had a blast playing with my favourite boys! Well done. Let's bring the trophy home, yet again… I'd like to dedicate this victory to my former teammate Taraka Ratna Garu. Wish he was here with us today."

Akhil's kind act in honor of Tarakaratna's passing has become a viral topic on social media.

