Akhil & Monal to act in Telugu Abbayi Gujurat Ammayi

Tollywood: Bigg Boss hot couple Akhil-Monal is set to mark their debut in web space. Both the actors are doing a web-film in Telugu. Ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss house, a lot of filmmakers wanted to work with them and come up with an exciting film. However, things are working now and the first look of the web film is already out. Titled Telugu Abbayi Gujurat Ammayi, the first look is out on internet.

Sharing the first look poster of this web film, both Akhil and Monal wrote, "Presenting our first web series poster "TELUGU ABBAYI GUJURAT AMMAYI". Finally, a BIG DAY FOR ME AND I WANT ALL YOUR BLESSING AND LOVE FOR OUR FIRST PROJECT TOGETHER!"

The regular shoot of the film will begin soon. A Bhaskar Rao is the producer of the web-film. Bhaskar Bantupalli is the writer and director of the movie. A D Margal is the cinematographer. Saketh Komanduri is the music director.