Akkineni Brothers Chaitanya And Akhil’s Custody X Agent Promo Is All Awesome

It is all known that Tollywood's handsome actor Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent' movie released today in the theatres. The movie is running with mixed talk although the openings are good. Well, yesterday we have seen Surender Reddy mark Dhruva and Agent promo having Charan and Akhil in action modes. Now, once again the makers captured the right momentum by sharing Chaitanya Akkineni's Custody mark to the new promo. Both these brothers looked terrific and raised the expectations on the movie.



Along with the makers, even Akhil and Chaitanya also shared the new promo and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, Chaitanya also wished his dear brother… "Wishing my #Agent brother @AkhilAkkineni8 all the very best ! #Agent x #Custody".



Both Naga Chaitanya and Akhil looked terrific holding the gun in the promo and sported in black attires.

The Agent trailer starts off with some officials questioning Akhil why he wants to turn into an agent. Then it showcases glimpses of Akhil's powerful action sequences. Thereafter, Mammootty's team tries to chase down the main syndicate and power house of antagonist Dino Morea by planning a special mission. Then when government questions him about the success rate of this mission, they just conclude it for 5%. But Mammootty picks Akhil who is all wild, playboy and terrific with his action. The twist in the tale is shown when Mammootty asks his team to go against Akhil and the reason behind it is unknown.

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. This movie has Mammootty in the prominent role while Sakshi as the lead actress!

Agent hit the theatres today i.e on 28th April, 2023 as a summer treat…