Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Shed Glamour for 'Thandel'; see pics

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, known for his charming roles, is stepping outside his comfort zone for a new project titled Thandel. In this movie, he takes on the challenging role of a fisherman, a complete departure from his usual glamorous characters. To fully embody the character, Chaitanya will even be speaking a regional dialect, adding another layer of authenticity to his performance.

This marks the exciting reunion of Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, who won hearts with their undeniable chemistry in the blockbuster film Love Story. In Thandel, Pallavi will once again play Chaitanya's love interest. The movie is being helmed by director Chandoo Mondeti, known for his heartwarming storytelling.



Filming for Thandel is progressing at a rapid pace in Hyderabad. Exclusive photos from the set capture the energetic and collaborative atmosphere. One photo shows director Chandoo Mondeti engrossed in a discussion with the film's presenter, Allu Aravind, while another reveals a lighter moment with producer Bunny Vasu, Chaitanya, and Mondeti sharing a laugh.



Chaitanya's transformation for the role is truly remarkable. He sports a rugged fisherman's look with long, unkempt hair, a thick beard, and darker skin, a far cry from his usual polished appearance.

Sai Pallavi also ditches the glam for Thandel. She embraces a simple and natural look, clad in everyday churidars and showcasing her bare face. This dedication to their characters highlights the commitment both actors bring to the project.

Presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vasu, Thandel boasts a talented crew. The film's music will be composed by the popular Devi Sri Prasad, and the cinematography is handled by Shamdat. The team recently wrapped up a significant shooting schedule in Karnataka, and anticipation for the movie is building steadily.

