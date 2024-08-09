Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Begin New Chapter with Engagement

The rumors surrounding Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship have been swirling for two years. On Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 9:42 am, the speculation was put to rest with a surprise announcement—Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially engaged.

Nagarjuna, Chaitanya's father and a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, shared the engagement photos on social media, confirming the joyous news. This announcement marks a new chapter in Chaitanya's life, closing the previous one with Samantha and beginning a fresh journey with Sobhita.





"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024





After his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, rumors began circulating about Naga Chaitanya's growing closeness to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The pair reportedly met in May 2022 and were spotted together on various occasions, including trips to London and Europe. These sightings fueled speculation about their relationship, with fans and media eagerly trying to uncover the truth.

One of the most talked-about moments was when a photo surfaced showing Chaitanya and Sobhita enjoying wine at a vineyard during their European getaway. Despite these public appearances, both Chaitanya and Sobhita remained tight-lipped, keeping their relationship under wraps until their engagement.

The couple's discretion only added to the intrigue. Fans noticed subtle hints of their relationship in social media posts, such as Sobhita appearing in the background of a photo with Chef Chai at a European restaurant. These small glimpses into their private lives kept their relationship in the spotlight, even as they chose not to publicly address it.

The engagement photos shared by Nagarjuna captured the couple’s happiness and the love they share. The Akkineni family, known for maintaining privacy regarding personal matters, had not responded to the rumors until this point. The official announcement, complete with beautiful engagement photos, delighted fans and well-wishers.

With this engagement, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to embark on a new journey together. The chapter with Samantha is now firmly closed, and Chaitanya's future with Sobhita is beginning to take shape. Fans eagerly await more details about their wedding plans and their life together.

This engagement not only puts an end to two years of speculation but also marks the beginning of a new story for one of Tollywood's favorite stars.