Akkineni Nagarjuna's First Look as Simon in Lokesh Kanagaraj's ‘Coolie’ Unveiled

The makers of the highly anticipated movie ‘Coolie’ gave Akkineni Nagarjuna's fans a delightful surprise on his birthday. The beloved Telugu superstar, known for his versatility and charisma, is all set to portray the character of Simon in this film. Directed by the acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj, ‘Coolie’ also stars the iconic Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. The first look poster of Nagarjuna's character was unveiled on Thursday, August 29, much to the excitement of fans across India.

In ‘Coolie,’ Nagarjuna takes on a challenging role as Simon, marking his debut collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The first look poster, shared on Lokesh's X (formerly Twitter) account, presents Nagarjuna in a rugged, intense avatar that is a significant departure from his previous roles. Dressed in a serious expression, with a golden watch on one wrist and a red scarf in hand, Nagarjuna's portrayal of Simon is already generating buzz.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his unique storytelling and dynamic characters, expressed his excitement about working with Nagarjuna. In his post, he mentioned, "Thank uuuu Loki, I hv been wanting to work with you since kaithi!!! Absolutely excited for our journey ahead @Dir_Lokesh Looking forward to be sharing screenspace with the Thalaivar!!”

He also shared his excitement about sharing screen space with the legendary Rajinikanth, affectionately referred to as "Thalaiva."

https://x.com/iamnagarjuna/status/1829139200068735452





‘Coolie’ is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, with a star-studded cast that includes Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, and now Nagarjuna. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, a powerhouse in the Tamil film industry, known for producing high-budget, successful films.



Adding to the ensemble cast are Soubin Shahir, known for his work in ‘Manjummel Boys,’ and Kannada superstar Upendra, further increasing the film's pan-Indian appeal. Veteran actors Sathyaraj and Mahendran also play pivotal roles, promising a film rich in performances. The film's music is composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, whose compositions have consistently topped charts and enhanced the cinematic experience.

Nagarjuna has had a busy year, starting with his Sankranti release, ‘Naa Saami Ranga,’ which was well-received by audiences. His upcoming project, ‘Kubera,’ directed by Shekhar Kammula, features him alongside Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, adding yet another exciting venture to his repertoire.