Starring stylish star Allu Arjun in the lead role, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is being bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations, and Geetha Arts. Pooja hegde Heroine. The film has Trivikram at the helm and SS Thaman is composing the tunes. The makers held a musical concert yesterday and it was graced by many noted celebrities. The trailer was launched by the producers Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna (Chinnababu).

Speaking at the event, the fight masters, Ram Laxman said the energy of the crowd at the event is replicating that of Sankranthi celebrations. They thanked Trivikram and Thaman for their brilliant work. "Apart from normal fight sequences, we had to compose a fight event in a song in the film. The vibe at the event suggests that the film is a huge hit already. Thaman has delivered a blockbuster album for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. We would like to thank the producers and the director for giving us an opportunity to work on the film. PS Vinod's cinematography is a class apart. Everyone will enjoy Allu Arjun's dance and also the fights after the film releases," they said.

Dil Raju said the stage that has been prepared for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo musical concert is looking like a real Vaikunthapurram. " We have certainly scored a blockbuster with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and that is very clear. Thaman's songs are a huge hit and Bunny's dance moves for the same are equally good. Mega fans will thoroughly enjoy this film. Trivikram's punch dialogues and one-liners are just too good. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's music album is a smashing success. I strongly wish the film attains great success at the box office.".

The music composer, Thaman said he is a big fan of Allu Arjun and that is the reason why he could compose the music album so very well. Trivikram is the reason why I am able to stand on the stage now. I thank Haarika Hassine creations and Geetha Arts for their support.

Armaan Malik said he first worked with Allu Arjun for Naa Peru Surya and he sang Butta Bomma in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo now. He thanked Thaman for giving him the opportunity to to sing a soulful song like Butta Bomma.

Ramajogayya Sastry said working with a few technicians is pure Bliss and Trivikram is one such person. "Working with Trivikram is a really fun experience. I wrote the lyrics for Butta Bomma. Thaman has given an extraordinary music album for the film. Bunny is a very warm and caring person. I worked with him many times in the past and I feel happy to have worked with him now.".

Akkineni Sushanth thanked Trivikram and Allu Arjun for choosing him for a key role in the film. "It feels great to have worked with Bunny and Trivikram. I would like to thank Trivikram, Allu Aravind, and Chinnababu for giving me this opportunity. Trivikram showed a whole new dimension of my acting and even I was surprised by it. Doing this film will help me in the future. I first met Tabu garu on sets of Ninne Pellaadtha. Later, Naga Chaitanya and I stayed at her house in Mumbai while we were attending an acting workshop. I feel honored to work with Tabu garu now."

Priya Sisters said they sang a Telugu song after 12 long years long and it is a complex one. They thanked Trivikram, Allu Aravind, and Allu Arjun for the opportunity.

Sunil said every movie-goer who buys a ticket to the film to watch, Allu Arjun, Pooja, Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha, and Samuthirakani will feel that the entire cast came to their house for this Sankranthi. I can't thank Trivikram enough. Speaking about Bunny, he is a very down to earth hero. I hope Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turns out to be a huge hit.

Nivetha Pethuraj said she feels happy to have worked with Allu Arjun. This is the biggest film in my career till date. Trivikram's classy taking is an asset to the film. I thank the entire cast and crew of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for giving me this opportunity. I am eagerly awaiting its release.

Tabu said she is really delighted with the massive turnout to the event and she is acting in a Telugu film after a really long time. I feel Trivikram, Allu Arjun, Allu Aravind, Sushanth and everyone else are my family members now. This film will certainly become a huge hit. I could not have asked for a better film to make my comeback.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry said this event is like a double Bonanza and he feels Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will become a super duper hit. Trivikram gave a beautiful title to the film. Bunny took this event upon his shoulders. Music does not have a language barrier and that is proven in the case of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The audio album of the film is a huge blockbuster. I wrote Samajavaragamana by imagining I was a much younger person.

Ace producer, Allu Aravind said his good friend Radhakrishna worked tirelessly for the project and thanked him for the same. Trivikram has done some excellent work for the film and it has attained a hit vibe even before the release. I ended 2019 on a high with Prati Roju Pandage and will be welcoming 2020 with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Star director, Trivikram said Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's brilliant work for Samajavaragamana is to be commended. He said the common point between Thaman and Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry worked very well for the film. "We wanted the audience to experience the same euphoria we had experienced while listening to the songs in the album. These songs are exceedingly good and the technical team behind the album is to be thanked for the same. When I worked with Bunny in Julayi he was a bachelor, now he is a father of two kids and he has matured a lot. We took many adventurous decisions for the film and hope the audience bless us with great success. This film started with Allu Arjun and ended with him. We worked for 11 months on the project and it has been a memorable journey all the way through. We thought of showcasing the artists behind the songs rather than releasing lyrical videos and this worked out. I hope Allu Arjun reaches more great heights in his career. Let's celebrate the grand festival on January 12th. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will welcome the Sankranthi season on a grand note."

Stylish star Allu Arjun said a famous dialogue from the film "Entroi Gap ichaav... Ivalaa, Vachindi' and added this happened in his life as well. My previous three films, Naa Peru Surya, Sarrainodu, and DJ were serious ones. I wanted to do a breezy film now and listened to many scripts but could not zero in on one. This is when Trivikram came in an narrated Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo story to me. That is the reason behind the gap. There might be a gap in release, but not in celebrations. I wanted to shed spotlight on the artists behind songs in the album and planned accordingly. Thaman came up with Samajavaragamana in one of our casual music sittings. I liked it at first but never imagined it would become such a raging hit. Seetharama Sastry garu's work also deserves a special mention. Sid Sriram lent his magical voice for this song. Thaman has always given commendable output for my films and he repeated the same with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film has an ensemble star cast, which includes Sunil, Rahul Ramakrishna, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Tabu, Nivetha, Pooja Hegde, and it was truly a rewarding experience working on the film. I felt Sushanth would perfectly suit a role in the film but was uncertain if he would do it or not. However, he immediately came onboard and I was really happy with it. I am working with Pooja Hegde for the second time now and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Haarika Hassine creations started their journey with Julayi and they went on to make many good films. I hope they continue their impressive run. Chinnababu garu is a very dignified producer. He never said no to any of our request. Trivikram worked with true determination and the credit for the success should be given to him. I love my father, Allu Aravind more than anyone else. I never thanked him on stage previously but I am doing it now. I prefer to stay with my father no matter what. His remarkable journey is an inspiration for me. My grandfather Alla Ramalingiah was given Padma Shri award. I hope my father is awarded Padma Shri one day. My fans are everything to me and they stood by my side all the time. I don't have fans, I have an army and I am really proud about it. I wish all the very best for Rajinikanth's Darbar, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Kalyan Ram's Entha Manchivadavura which are releasing this Sankranthi season. I hope everyone has a memorable Sankranthi.