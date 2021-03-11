Alia Bhatt's effect on 'RRR' shooting

Tollywood: 'RRR' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies not only in Tollywood but also in Bollywood. Rajamouli fans from all over the world are eagerly waiting to watch the film in the theatres.



Mega Power Star Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju whereas young Tiger NTR is going to appear as Komaram Bheem in this movie. Titled as 'Rowdram Ranam Rudhiram', Alia Bhatt is on board to romance Ram Charan in this movie. As per latest reports, the makers have planned a beautiful song between the duo in the film.

We already know that Alia Bhatt who was busy with her Bollywood commitments is now in quarantine as her 'Brahmastra' costar and rumored boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 virus. So, the song shooting of 'RRR' is going to get postponed again.