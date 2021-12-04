  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

All set for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu's episode with Mahesh Babu

All set for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudus episode with Mahesh Babu
x

All set for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu's episode with Mahesh Babu

Highlights

Young Tiger NTR who marked his small screen debut by hosting the first season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss has been busy with the reality game show, "Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu".

Young Tiger NTR who marked his small screen debut by hosting the first season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss has been busy with the reality game show, "Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu".

We already knew that none other than Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is going to participate in the show as a guest. The recently released promo of the episode has already created enough buzz around the show. This much-awaited episode is going to get aired on Gemini TV this Sunday at 8:30 PM. It is evident that the episode is definitely going to become a blockbuster and the fans are super excited to see the duo star on the small screens.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' directed by Parasuram whereas NTR recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming 'RRR' under the direction of Rajamouli.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X