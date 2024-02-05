All set for ‘Rajadhani Files’ trailer launch

‘Rajadhani Files’ is a film produced by Kanthanneni Ravi Shankar under the banner of Telugu One Productions and directed by Bhanu presented by Mrs. Hima Bindu. Akhilan and Veena are introduced as actors with this film based on real events.

The makers have announced the trailer release date of this film. The trailer is being launched on February 5. The trailer announcement poster, designed with the phrase, ‘The harshness of an ax in the womb of a child’, is powerful. Seeing thousands of farmers in the poster is mind-blowing.

Top technicians are working on this film. Melody Brahma Manisharma is providing the music. Kotagiri Venkateshwar Rao was the editor while Ramesh was working as DVP. While Gandhi is working as the art director, Anil Auchagatla is providing the dialogues.