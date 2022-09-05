Allari Naresh And Vijay Kanakamedala's 'Ugram' Shoot Begins

Tollywood's ace actor Naresh who is now busy with lined-up movies is teaming up with director Vijay Kanakamedala for the second time after the blockbuster movie Naandhi. The movie is titled 'Ugram' and with the first look poster itself, the makers hinted that it is an intense plot. Off late, the shooting of this movie kick-started and the makers announced the same sharing a new motion poster on social media…

Allari Naresh and the director Vijay shared the new motion poster and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, Vijay also wrote, "Let the show begin With terror to chill, Sights to bleed your eyes #Ugram Shoot begins https://youtu.be/ti73WDJ-tuU @allarinaresh @VijayKKrishna @mirnaaofficial @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi b @sid_dop @SricharanPakala @brahmakadali @chotakprasad @MangoMusicLabel".

The motion poster started off by focussing on Naresh's blood-filled face. Then it gets closer when he shifts his eyeballs from left to right! It is so deadly and raised the expectations on the movie.

The earlier released announcement poster is also intriguing and showcased 2 hands locked with handcuffs. The dusty hands and the shadow on the wall just like a bird made the poster worth watching. It is Naresh's 60th movie and even the caption 'Shadow of Hope' also upped the expectations. This movie will be directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

Naresh also is concentrating on his upcoming movie 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam'. The makers announced that the shooting of this movie is wrapped up recently and also dropped a wrap-up BTS pic! This movie is directed by AR Mohan and is produced under the Hasya Movies and Zee Studios banners. According to the sources, Naresh is essaying the role of a teacher in this movie. Anandhi is the lead actress of the movie.