Allari Naresh launches ‘Anukunnavanni Jaragavukonni’ first look

The film "Anukunnavanni Jaragavukonni" starring Sri Rama Nimmal and Monika, directed by G Sandeep and produced by Sri Bharat Arts Institute, was recently launched with a captivating poster released by Allari Naresh. Speaking on the occasion, the director mentioned his previous work as an assistant director in the film "Silly Fellows" and expressed his joy about this project. The film is set to release on November 3rd, and they are confident that it will be well-received.

Director Sandeep mentioned that this movie is unique and falls into the crime-comedy genre. He highlighted the incredible performances by the artists and expressed his belief that the film will be a hit, especially in the comedy aspect. During this event, the lead actress Monika expressed her excitement and her hopes for the film's success.