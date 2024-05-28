Allari Naresh to showcase intense avatar in ‘BachchalaMalli’

Popular actor Allari Naresh is gearing up for an intense role in his upcoming film "Bachchala Malli," directed by Subbu Mangadevvi, known for "Solo Brathuke So Better." Produced by RazeshDanda and Balaji Gutta under Hasya Movies, the film unveiled its first look poster today.





Naresh is seen in a never-before-seen mass avatar, sporting messy hair and an uneven beard, exuding intensity with a serious look in his eyes while sitting on a rickshaw. The background hints at a carnival with fireworks and people in ferocious Gods get-ups, indicating a high-voltage action entertainer.



Starring Amritha Aiyer as the lead actress, the film also features Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Balagam Jayaram, Hari Teja, Praveen, and Viva Harsha in pivotal roles.

"BachchalaMalli" boasts a stellar technical team, including Vishal Chandrasekhar for music, Richard M Nathan for cinematography, and Chota K Prasad as the editor. Set in the backdrop of the 1990s, the emotional journey of the protagonist unfolds amidst the final stages of production at RFC, Hyderabad.