Allu Aravind Script Hunting For Jr NTR-Mahesh Movie

Have you heard the buzz yet? The biggest news making the rounds in Tollywood film Nagar circles is something that will make you dance in joy.

There is a strong rumour doing the rounds in the Telugu film industry, that Tollywood stars Jr NTR and Prince Mahesh Babu are all set to team up to entertain their fans together. The fan following both these stars enjoy is unfathomable and you can imagine the excitement this news would create, right? The producer who is venturing into this huge multi-starrer is none other than stylish star Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind.

The stage is already set for the Telugu movie as both the stars have apparently already given their green signal to the project. We hear that the producer is now super busy. After getting a nod from two of the biggest stars in Tollywood, his next task is even bigger. As per reports, Allu Aravind is chasing many top Telugu writers to prepare a story that suits this combination which itself is a herculean task.

This is not the first time that the actors have worked in multi starrers. Earlier too, both these stars have worked in projects in which they shared screen space with another lead actor.

It is a known fact that Jr NTR is working in the big-budget movie RRR directed by maverick director SS Rajamouli in which mega power star Ram Charan too is working. Earlier, Mahesh Babu had worked with Victory Venkatesh in a multistarrer tiled "Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimallechettu". If everything happens as planned, the movie will be on the sets next year. Any which way, we know it will take a while before NTR wraps up Rajamouli's RRR.