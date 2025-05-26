Allu Aravind Supports Pawan Kalyan, Questions Theatre Bandh Amid HHVM Release; Dil Raju Calls It ‘Miscommunication’

The controversy over a possible theatre bandh in Telugu states has stirred strong reactions from industry leaders ahead of the release of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s film Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM), scheduled for June 12. Pawan Kalyan recently criticized the Telugu film industry for showing a lack of respect toward the Andhra Pradesh government, prompting support from producer Allu Aravind and clarifications from Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju.

Pawan Kalyan’s Remarks:

Pawan Kalyan called out the film industry for not showing gratitude or respect to the Andhra Pradesh government. He highlighted that despite the government’s efforts to grant industry status and develop the film sector, the film chamber had yet to meet AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu since he took office. While not mentioning the bandh explicitly, his film HHVM was at risk of being affected by the ongoing disputes.

Allu Aravind’s Stand:

Backing Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind questioned the rationale behind a theatre bandh just before HHVM’s release. He praised Pawan’s contributions to the industry since assuming office and revealed that when they approached Pawan about ticket price hikes, he directed them to meet the AP CM through the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. Aravind criticized the industry bigwigs for ignoring this advice and questioned their respect toward the government, especially since they had previously met with the former CM.

Dil Raju’s Clarification:

At a press conference in Hyderabad, Dil Raju called the bandh controversy a result of ‘miscommunication.’ He acknowledged Pawan Kalyan’s justified frustration but insisted that no one intended to block the film’s release. Raju blamed sensational media coverage and said the theatre bandh talks began after East Godavari exhibitors raised concerns over the revenue model in April. He emphasized that the HHVM release date wasn’t finalized when discussions started and denied encouraging any shutdowns. Raju also criticized the lack of unity in the Telugu film industry and blamed the film chamber for failing to address the issue promptly.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between the Telugu film industry and the Andhra Pradesh government as they navigate demands around revenue sharing and industry development, with the HHVM release hanging in the balance.