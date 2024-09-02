Live
Allu Arjun Extends Birthday Wishes to Pawan Kalyan on Twitter
Hyderabad: Allu Arjun took to Twitter to convey his birthday wishes to Power Star and AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. In a heartfelt message, Allu Arjun celebrated the special day of the influential actor and politician.
"Many happy returns of the day to Power Star & DCM @PawanKalyan garu," Allu Arjun wrote, expressing his admiration and respect for Pawan Kalyan. The tweet, which was shared with his followers, reflects the camaraderie and mutual respect shared between the two prominent figures in Telugu cinema and politics.
Despite the speculations, Allu Arjun has consistently shown his support for Pawan Kalyan, coming forward whenever the latter has called for people's donations or services. This gesture underscores the strong bond and respect between the uncle and nephew.