Allu Arjun off to Berlin for a special reason

Icon Star Allu Arjun is set to grace the prestigious 74th Berlin International Film Festival. The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming release "Pushpa 2: The Rule," directed by Sukumar, was spotted at the Hyderabad International Airport this morning, enroute to Berlin.





Allu Arjun, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, is expected to make his presence felt at the international film festival. The festival, scheduled to begin today, will likely see the actor participate in various events, adding to the global recognition of Indian cinema.



While more details about his visit to Berlin are anticipated to be revealed soon, fans are excited about the actor's representation at the renowned film festival. Meanwhile, the shooting for "Pushpa 2" continues in Hyderabad, with other cast members actively involved. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in the movie, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale, and features Devi Sri Prasad as the music director. "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is confirmed to hit theaters worldwide on August 15, 2024.