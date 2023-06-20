Live
Allu Arjun showered blessings to ‘Mega little princess;’ visits hospital along with his wife Sneha
Highlights
South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in the early hours of June 20, Tuesday, at a hospital in Hyderabad, and among the first ones to visit the new parents were none other than Ram's cousin, actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy.
Allu Arjun and Sneha were spotted exiting the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, where Upasana delivered her baby girl. The actor was at his casual best and was all smiles as fans went berserk seeing him outside the hospital. Later, Allu Arjun’s father, senior producer visited the hospital and blessed the baby girl and new parents.
