Allu Arjun Team Responds to Stampede Incident at Sandhya Theatre

The tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre last night resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and left her son, Sriteja, unwell.

Reacting to the incident, Allu Arjun's team expressed deep sorrow, describing the event as truly unfortunate. They assured that the team would meet the affected family and provide the necessary support during this difficult time.

The incident has drawn attention to safety measures at public events, urging authorities to ensure better crowd management in the future.

