Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Movie Will Go On Floors Tomorrow

Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun's last movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' created noise with record-breaking collections and showcased the stylish star in a complete de-glamour role. Even the glam doll Rashmika Mandanna also looked awesome in the village girl attire. Now, the makers are all set to bring the second part for the movie. Off late, they announced that the pooja ceremony will take place tomorrow in Hyderabad through social media… The title of the second part is 'Pushpa: The Rule'…



Along with sharing the announcement poster, they also wrote, "#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow India's most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @ThisIsDSP @aryasukku @MythriOfficial".

Speaking about the movie, Pushpa is being made in two parts and the first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released on 17th December, 2021. It had Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Allu Arjun essayed the role of a red gold smuggler Pushpa Raj. The first part showcased his journey of success as how he grew from being daily labour to the biggest smuggler in his area! Rashmika is seen as Srivalli and essayed a complete de-glamour role.

The plot deals with the red gold aka 'Erra Chandanam' smuggling backdrop and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Anasuya was seen as Dakshayani, Sunil essayed the role of Mangalam Srinu and Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist of this movie essaying the role of a Police officer. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej are roped in to play the important characters.

This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers banners.

As of now strike is going on in Tollywood and that's the reason behind the halt in the shootings. So, the movie is expected to go on floors soon!