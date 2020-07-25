Allu Arvind reveals the poster of Johaar; announces release on the eve of Independence Day!

After creating immense buzz with two back-to-back blockbusters, Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna and Krishna and His Leela, aha is set to launch yet another film to keep its audience entertained in the month of August. The team is all geared up to release the much-talked-about political drama, Johaar, directed by debutant Teja Marni, amidst a slew of more exciting releases.

The announcement was made by leading producer Allu Arvind along with the director and producer of Johaar where he unveiled the poster of the film.

Speaking on the film, Allu Arvind said, "I am very happy to be launching the poster of Johaar and introducing more new talent to Telugu cinema. The film is a well made political drama and is high on emotions with engaging visuals. I am sure everyone will love it as much."

Starring Ankith Koyya, Esther Anil, Subhaleka Sudhakar, Naina Ganguly, Easwari Rao, Rohini and others, Johaar is a political drama and is slated to release on the eve of Independence Day, i.e, 14th August!

In a short span of time, aha has become a household name with the best in Telugu entertainment. With a massive collection of favourites starring superstars and a huge library of classics, aha is constantly giving its viewers a lot to look forward to.