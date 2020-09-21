Alludu Adhurs aimed for Sankranthi 2021

With the theatres still remain closed, the Tollywood filmmakers are betting high on Sankranthi season, next year. As per the latest reports, a bunch of movies are gearing up for a grand release during Sankranthi season. Now, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' Alludu Adhurs is also gearing for a big release.

Already, Vakeel Saab, Most Eligible Bachelor, Krack and a few other films are in the race for Sankranthi. Now, the makers of Alludu Adhurs are also planning to release the film for Pongal next year.

The film unit resumed the shoot right now and the makers are currently canning some important sequences on Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Prakash Raj. Santhosh Srinivas is the director of the movie. Sonu Sood is also a part of the film. The film unit will make the official announcement of the film soon.