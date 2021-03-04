Amazon Prime Video offers a hefty cheque for 'Salaar'

Tollywood: 'Salaar' is an upcoming much awaited high-budget movie starring Young Rebel Star Prabhas under the direction of KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The fans are super excited to see their powerful combination.

Shruti Hassan is playing the female lead in this movie which is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on April 14 2022. The expectations are sky-high on this film and no need to say that the movie is definitely going to break a bunch of records and will keep the box office ringing with its collections. On this note, the demand for the digital and satellite rights of the movie is also very high. As per the buzz, the digital giant Amazon Prime video has offered a maximum amount for the digital rights of all languages of 'Salaar' movie. The discussions are currently going on and if the producers sign the deal, then this would be one of the biggest offers Prime Video has ever made for an international movie.

Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films is bankrolling this project which will simultaneously get shot in Telugu and Kannada languages and will also get dubbed in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages. Ravi Basrur is scoring music for this film.