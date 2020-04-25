'Amrutharamam' skips theatrical release

The OTT platforms are gearing up to grab the films that are ready for a theatrical release. Already, the discussion is going on for a long time but the makers of many movies showed no interest to sell their films to digital platforms. Interestingly, a Telugu film is going to be the first one to be on the digital platform from the bunch of those that are ready for a release. Amrutharamam is the title of the movie made on a small budget.

Suresh Productions got the theatrical rights of the film and they sold the film's digital rights now for a whopping amount. Zee5 is the streaming platform that got the rights of the film and the movie will be available to stream from the 29th of this month.

Allu Aravind is also in talks with some producers to release the films on Aha platform.