Anand Devarakonda gets a big offer

Tollywood: Anand Devarakonda made his mark with his second movie Middle Class Melodies. Interestingly, the young hero is planning to come up with a thriller for his next. KV Guhan, the cinematographer turned director who is known for thriller films is coming up with this film. The project has been locked and the film unit is planning to take it to the floors soon.

As per the buzz, the film will be bankrolled by Suresh Babu and Sunita Tati. Both earlier did the film Oh Baby that brought huge success to them. Guhan is currently busy in giving the final touches to the script. The complete details about the film will come out soon.

Anand Devarakonda made his debut with Dorasani and then came up with Middle Class Melodies. KV Guhan worked with Kalyan Ram for 118 and his latest film is WWW.

