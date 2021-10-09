Anasuya replaced Tamannaah for Master Chef

Tamannaah Bhatia turned a TV host for the popular TV show Master Chef on Gemini TV. Tamannaah received a huge remuneration for this TV show but unfortunately, the organizers feel that the TV show is not a hit. The poor response to the TV show has disappointed the organizers and they are now replacing Tamannaah with a different host.

As part of their cost-cutting measure, the organizers of Master Chef are now planning to get Anasuya Bharadwaj on board as the host for the TV show. Considerably, she is going to take less amount as a host.

Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the popular TV hosts in Telugu and she can easily bring in the necessary attraction to the show. Already, Anasuya started the shoot of the TV show.

We have to see if Anasuya's addition is helping the TV show or not.