Anchor Pradeep to get hitched soon

Anchor Pradeep is one of the most popular celebrities in the Telugu television circuit. He enjoys a huge fanbase among television audiences. He is also one of the busiest television hosts in the industry. If the latest buzz is anything to go by, this star anchor is all set to get married. We hear that he will marry the daughter of a prominent politician of Rayalaseema.

According to the sources, this is an arranged marriage and the wedding is already fixed. Apparently, Pradeep will make an official announcement about it very soon. It seems that the father of the bride is a popular politician in Rayalaseema. Mostly, the marriage will happen towards the end of this year or early next year.

Pradeep earlier conducted a show called Pelli Choopulu and stated that he will marry the winner. However, he didn't keep his word. On the work front, Pradeep is currently busy with a lot of television shows in hand. He is also awaiting the release of his new film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela.