‘Andhra King Taluka’ musical promotions on full swing; third single coming soon
Energetic star Ram Pothineni is all set to entertain audiences with his most-awaited and unique film Andhra King Taluka, directed by Mahesh Babu P. and produced under the prestigious banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 28.
The promotional content released so far has created tremendous buzz among fans. The first single, “Nuvvunte Chale,” marked Ram’s writing debut and instantly became a chart-topping musical hit, winning hearts with its melody and emotion. The second track, “Puppy Shame,” offered a refreshing vibe and was another crowd favorite.
Now, the makers have dropped an exciting update — the third single, “Chinni Gundelo,” will be released on October 31. The announcement poster, showcasing a tender romantic moment between Ram and Bhagya Shree, has already set social media abuzz.
The film also features Upendra in a powerful role, along with Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh in key roles.
Backed by a top-notch technical team, the film boasts cinematography by Siddharth Nuni, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and production design by Avinash Kolla — promising a high-quality cinematic experience filled with romance, energy, and entertainment.