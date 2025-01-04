Andhra Pradesh Leads in Sankranti Movies Ticket Price Hikes, Telangana's Decision Awaited

Ticket price hikes for major movie releases have become a frequent topic of discussion in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, considering the pivotal role of cinema in both states. Traditionally, Telangana led the way in announcing ticket price increases, with Andhra Pradesh following suit. However, this trend has shifted recently, with Andhra Pradesh now taking the lead in approving ticket price revisions.

With the Sankranti festival fast approaching, Tollywood is gearing up for three highly anticipated releases: Game Changer starring Ram Charan, Daaku Maharaaj featuring Balakrishna, and Sankranthiki Vasthunnam with Venkatesh. These films are expected to attract huge audiences, leading producers to propose ticket price hikes to capitalize on the festive season's demand.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already sanctioned revised ticket prices for these releases. According to the approved rates:

♦ Game Changer tickets will see an increase of Rs. 135 to Rs. 175 for the first week.

♦ Daaku Maharaaj tickets will rise by Rs. 110 to Rs. 135.

♦ Sankranthiki Vasthunnam tickets will have a more modest hike of Rs. 75 to Rs. 100.

Additionally, there is speculation about the government permitting limited benefit shows, further boosting revenue potential.

On the contrary, Telangana's position on ticket pricing remains uncertain. In the past, the state government allowed lifetime ticket prices to go as high as Rs. 395, giving producers ample flexibility. However, with Sankranti around the corner, all eyes are on Telangana to see whether it will align with Andhra Pradesh’s decision or take an independent approach.

For audiences and industry insiders, the festive season not only promises thrilling cinematic experiences but also serves as a litmus test for how both states navigate the delicate balance between affordability and profitability in the film industry.