Andhra Pradesh motor-mechanic's son, CA student Nazeeruddin Shaik wins aha Telugu Indian Idol 3, lands singing role in Pawan Kalyan's OG

HYDERABAD : In a thrilling grand finale streamed on aha OTT, 19-year-old Nazeeruddin Shaik from Andhra Pradesh emerged victorious as the winner of aha Telugu Indian Idol Season 3. His captivating performances throughout the competition earned him both the prestigious title and a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh.

Recently clearing his CA intermediate examinations, Nazeeruddin also received the exciting opportunity to lend his voice to the highly anticipated upcoming film starring Pawan Kalyan, OG. His remarkable journey to victory was characterised by consistent excellence, which endeared him to both the audience and the judges.



Anirudh Suswaram secured second place, winning Rs. 3 lakh, while GV Shri Kerthi claimed third place with a prize of Rs. 2 lakh. The show, which concluded after nearly 26 weeks of fierce competition, was judged by the esteemed Thaman S, Geetha Madhuri, and Karthik, all of whom noted that this season showcased extraordinary talent.



Judge Geetha Madhuri said, "aha Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 was an incredible experience filled with talented contestants. It truly felt like a celebration of music. Choosing the finalists was extremely challenging, and every elimination was painful."



Nazeeruddin was born on November 2, 2004, in Tadepalligudem to Shaik Baji, a motor mechanic, and Madeena Beebi, who passed away a year ago. His sister, Vahida Rehman, has stepped in to support him after their mother's passing. He completed his schooling at Vignana Vikas E.M School and continued his education at GSR E.M School. He pursued his Junior College and CA Intermediate at Sri Medha Commerce College in Guntur, aspiring to become a Chartered Accountant while nurturing his passion for music.



Nazeeruddin's musical journey has been profoundly shaped by his maternal grandparents, Kasim Saheb and Fatima Bee. His maternal grandmother, a Carnatic music guru, played a pivotal role in cultivating his talent. Growing up listening to the iconic songs of Ghantasala ignited his dedication to music.



Reflecting on his victory, Nazeeruddin shared, "My journey with music began when I was just four years old. It was my grandfather, Kasim garu, and his sister whom I affectionately call Nani, who introduced me to this world. She enrolled me in Carnatic music lessons, while my grandfather taught me the nuances of cinematic music. Having sung for Ghantasala garu, his admiration for him has never wavered. For 47 years, he has honored Ghantasala's memory by observing his death anniversary in our village, Tadepalligudem. Thanks to my grandfather's efforts, a statue of Ghantasala garu stands in our village."



"Winning the title of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 is a key milestone for me. Performing in front of Thaman sir, Geetha Madhuri ma’am, and Karthik sir was an honor. Their feedback, along with lessons from my fellow contestants, has shaped my growth as a singer. Moving forward, I aim to be a leading musician in the industry while pursuing a career in finance, " he added.



The competition began with over 15,000 aspiring singers, showcasing immense talent throughout the season. Initial auditions took place on May 4, 2024, in New Jersey and Hyderabad. The top 12 finalists included Bharat Raj, Keerthana, Keshav Ram, Hari Priya, GV Shri Kerthi, Nazeeruddin, Skanda, Duvvuri Sridhruthi, Rajani Sree, Sai Vallabha, Khushal Sharma, and Anirudh Suswaram.



After rigorous eliminations and public voting across 28 episodes, the competition culminated in a final showdown featuring the top five contestants: Anirudh Suswaram, Skanda, Keerthana, Sri Keerthi, and Nazeeruddin. The finalists dazzled in vibrant attire during the blockbuster finale, which included special performances from the judges and contestants.



Judge Geetha Madhuri, in a striking red outfit, captivated the audience with her exceptional performance. The Judges Thaman and Karthik also presented outstanding performances during the blockbuster finale episode.



The blockbuster finale, streamed on September 20-21, 2024, celebrated the remarkable journeys of these talented singers. If you missed the thrilling finale episode, catch it now only on aha.

