Andhra Pradesh: Perni Nani to review over online movie tickets with Tollywood celebrities

The Tollywood celebrities are scheduled to meet with AP government representatives today. During the meeting, a team led by Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna will discuss the issues related to film fraternity. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place in the last month but was postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. The Information Minister Perni Nani sent a message to Tollywood representatives to meet today 20-09-2021. However, the meeting will be hosted by minister Perni Nani.



The film fraternity is likely to bring to the notice of the government the problems faced by the film industry such as theatre ticket prices, benefit shows, distributors, and exhibitors from the time of Corona. Moreover, it seems likely that the Chiranjeevi team will give some suggestions on the decisions being taken by the AP government. Producers Allu Arvind, Daggubati Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, and some other celebrities will be present at the meeting.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, most of the movie theatres have not been functioning properly for the last two years and the exhibitors have suffered losses. At the same time, it has become a major problem that the revenue to the theatres is falling by half due to the reduction of ticket prices by the government. Hence, the film celebrities will explain the same to the minister and seek some relief from the government.