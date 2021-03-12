Anil & Anish - Both failed to score a hit

Sree Vishnu and Lovely Singh played the lead roles in the film Gaali Sampath that released on Thursday. Unfortunately, the film failed at the box-office. Director Anish Krishna tried his best to make the film engaging and entertaining. However, he could not hold the audience's interest. Star director Anil Ravipudi provided the screenplay for the film. Both Anil Ravipudi and Anish Krishna could not help this film. Anil made his debut as a producer with the film and he opened to a negative count.

Anish Krishna took a really interesting plotline for the film. Despite having some shortcomings, the director has succeeded in narrating the story in an entertaining and gripping way. Director did engage the audience throughout the film with the core point but the screenplay did not go well. The director's pace of narration is also weak.

S Krishna, Harish Peddi, and Sahu Garapati produced the movie under Imagespark Entertainment and Shine Screens banners. Achu Rajamani scored the music for the movie. The other two films Sreekaram and Jathi Ratnalu did well at the box-office.