Anil Ravipudi introduces the crew of ‘Mega157’

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated film, #Mega157, was officially launched on Ugadi with a grand pooja ceremony, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience. Helmed by blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi, the film marks Chiranjeevi’s return to a full-length humorous role, much to the delight of fans.

Known for his innovative promotional tactics, Anil Ravipudi has once again delivered a unique and entertaining introduction for the Mega157 team. The promo video, infused with humor and nostalgia, cleverly references Chiranjeevi’s iconic roles, offering fans an engaging sneak peek into the film’s crew.

The video opens with the direction department expressing their excitement about showcasing Chiranjeevi’s comic timing. Writers Ajju Mahakali, Tirumala Nag, and Upendra promise to craft a stellar script, while Narayana jokingly proclaims himself the “Hitler” of creative discussions. Executive producer and writer S. Krishna confidently predicts box office success.

Production designer AS Prakash (Mestri), editor Thammiraju, and DOP Sameer Reddy make their witty entrances, adding to the fun. Music director Bheems Ceciroleo joins in, leading to a special moment where Chiranjeevi himself sings a few lines from "Godari Gattu", further thrilling fans.

Producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela assure audiences of a grand festive release, while Chiranjeevi humorously advises Sushmita to uphold the family’s legacy. Finally, Anil Ravipudi signs off in style, declaring himself the "Gang Leader" of the project with his signature phrase: “Raffaadiddham...”

With this refreshing and fun-filled promo, anticipation for Mega157 has skyrocketed. The film is slated for a Sankranthi 2026 release, promising to be another blockbuster entertainer in Chiranjeevi’s illustrious career.