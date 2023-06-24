Anil Sunkara raises bar on ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” is up for a grand release on August 11, 2023. After “Shadow,” “Meher Ramesh” took a long gap, and now he got the golden opportunity to direct Chiranjeevi. The teaser of the film will be coming out this evening.



Anil Sunkara has now given some wonderful news to the mega fans about the film’s teaser. The producer took to his Twitter and wrote that a mega festival is ahead. “All mega fans, get ready to expect the best this evening. “Bholaa..” will be the perfect mania to each and everyone,” wrote Anil Sunkara.

Keerthy Suresh plays the sister of Chiru, while Tamannaah Bhatia plays the leading lady. Sushanth is playing another vital role. Bankrolled by AK Entertainments, the film has the tunes of Mahati Swara Sagar. “Bholaa Shankar” is the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster “Vedhalam.”