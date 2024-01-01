Live
Anjali looks striking in ‘Geethanjali Malli Vachindi’ poster
Actress Anjali, renowned for her role in the 2014 hit "Geethanjali," is set to reprise her character in the sequel titled "Geethanjali Malli Vachindi." The sequel continues the horror-comedy genre of its predecessor, which gained acclaim.
The team has unveiled a striking first-look poster featuring Anjali in a Kuchipudi pose, dancing in a dilapidated building, creating a visually captivating scene and building anticipation for this horror thriller.
Scheduled for an early 2024 release, the sequel will be distributed pan-India in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Srinivas Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Shakalaka Shankar, Satya, Sunil, Ravi Shankar, Srikanth Iyyengar, and the addition of popular Malayalam actor Rahul Madhav, ensuring an engaging narrative.