Another bold actress on cards for “Bigg Boss season 7”

After Shakeela, its now Kiran Rathod who is known for her films in the 2000s has been paid big bucks to be on the show and makers feel that her entry will make lot of difference to the show

Bigg Boss is one of the most awaited shows in any corner of the world. Ever since the Telugu version started, it became most-watched show in Telugu. The seventh season is all set to begin in the first week of September and Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the show. Some big names will be taking part in the show as per the news. The makers are busy giving finishing touches to the script.

Yesterday, we said that Shakeela will be part of the show and now the latest news is that popular actress, Kiran Rathod is all set to enter the show. Kiran is known for her films in the 2000s and was a glamorous beauty. Kiran has been paid big bucks to be on the show and her entry will make lot of difference to the show. The actress is known for her bold looks in all her films and has made her comeback to Tamil cinema recently. Kiran has worked in films like “Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu,” “Cheppave Chirugali,” and “Kevvu Keka.” She is a popular figure in Tamil cinema. She is looking to make her presence felt with the show.

There is also a news that only one candidate from the above two will be graced in the show and let’s see what happens.