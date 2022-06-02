Ante Sundaraniki Trailer: Nani And Nazriya Showcase A Glimpse Of The Hilarious Love Tale

Finally, the most awaited trailer of Ante Sundaraniki is out… Having Tollywood's ace actor Nani and newbie Nazriya in the lead roles, the trailer showcased a glimpse of the hilarious love tale and raised the expectations on the movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers planned to surprise the audience and are dropping frequent updates on social media…

Nani and Nazriya shared the trailer of Ante Sundaraniki on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "This June 10th! It will be a celebration in theatres. Here's the THEATRICAL TRAILER of #AnteSundaraniki https://youtu.be/ZLvzIqM4QVo".

The trailer showcased Nani aka Sundar Prasad who belongs to a Brahmin family falling in love with Leela Thomas who is a Christian! Their dreams and worlds are completely different but they travel together and fall in love gradually. Nani dreams to settle in abroad but his family that believes in horoscopes stops him but he finally reaches California and lives his dreams! But the actual twist in the tale comes when Nani and Nazriya plead their families to accept their love. So, we need to wait until 10th June, 2022 to know how these lovebirds will tie a knot!

Naresh and Rohini essayed the role of Nani's parents while coming to Nazriya aka Leela Thomas, Nadhiya and Azhagam Perumal will be seen as her parents. As Leela is passionate to become a photographer, she faces problems from her parents. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Prudhvi Raj.

This movie is helmed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres on 10th June, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!