Anushka Shetty fierce look from ‘Ghaati’ unveiled
Anushka Shetty is all set to make a powerful comeback with her latest film, Ghaati, directed by the acclaimed Krish Jagarlamudi. The film, produced by Rajeev Reddy, Sai BabuJagarlamudi, and the popular duo Vamsi-Pramod, promises to be a gripping action thriller featuring Anushka in a bold and intense role.
To mark Anushka’s birthday, the filmmakers released the first look poster of Ghaati, showcasing the actress in a striking and fierce new avatar. The poster reveals Anushka drenched in blood, with a serious expression, teary eyes, adorned with nose rings, and a bold bindi. This dramatic transformation hints at a character that is both strong-willed and unyielding.
The film's title logo creatively integrates a bindi as the letter "i," adding to the intrigue. Accompanied by the powerful tagline “Victim, Criminal, Legend,” the first look has already sparked immense curiosity among fans and critics alike.
Ghaati is being produced on a lavish scale, featuring top-tier talent in key technical roles. Cinematography is handled by Manojh Reddy Katasani, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar composes the music.
The buzz around the film is building as it nears completion, with the makers set to release a special teaser glimpse today at 4:05 PM. Given Anushka’s intense transformation and the film’s promising visuals, Ghaati is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.