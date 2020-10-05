Anushka Shetty Guest Appearance On Bigg Boss 4 Telugu To Promote Nishabdham?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Anushka Shetty is no doubt one of the most talented artistes in the South film industry. She is known for working in female centric movies where she has carried the entire movie on her shoulders. She exhibited her acting prowess in movies like Baahubali, Rudhramadevi, Arundhati and Bhagamathie. Her latest release is Nishabdham which is multilingual.



Nishabdham is directed by Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat. The film made on a budget of 30 crores stars Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali and Shalini Pandey (Arjun Reddy fame) in key roles.



The makers of Nishabdham sold the digital rights of the movie to Amazon prime video. The OTT platform released the movie on Gandhi jayanti which was a national holiday to get maximum mileage. However, much to their disappointment, the reviews from the audience about Nishabdham has been nothing go write home about.



The buzz in the industry is that in a bid to boost views of the movie, Anushka Shetty is all set to make an entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. It is being said that Anushka will enter the house as either wild card contestant or appear as guest on the show.



We all know that Anushka shares a great rapport with Bigg Boss Telugu host Akkineni Nagarjuna. So the actress will probably use the friendship to gain entry into the most watched Telugu TV reality show.



Even though there is no official confirmation about this, strong rumours are doing the rounds on social media.



Are you ready to welcome Anushka on Bigg Boss House? Stay tuned for updates.

