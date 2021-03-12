Anushka Shetty & her weight struggles!

Anushka Shetty is one of the star actors in the Tollywood film industry. The actress has been a part of many biggies and blockbusters. After Size Zero, her career attracted a lot of criticism. Anushka put on weight for her role and struggled a lot to lose the same. Many people made comments on her look in the films she acted, after Size Zero.

The actress also struggled to get back to her usual shape in the films Baahubali, Bhaagamathiee, and Nishabdham. A lot of VFX work went into making her look good on the screen but she is yet to achieve her desired shape.

The latest buzz is that Anushka is still trying to look slim and sport a perfect shape. The actress has taken a gap from the cinema for almost a year to lose weight but it looks like it did not work. Right now, she signed a film for the UV Creations banner and she hopes to sport her new look. She is still trying to look slim for this film and we have to see if she reached her goal.