Anushka Shetty to act with Vijay Devarakonda?

Vijay Devarakonda emerged as one of the star heroes in the Tollywood film industry right now. The young actor has got an interesting line up of movies currently. After wrapping up his ongoing film with Puri, Vijay will announce his next films.

Interestingly, we came to know that a debutant approached Vijay with an interesting concept. Anushka Shetty is also in talks for the same film. Touted to be a content-driven project, there are reports that both Vijay and Anushka will be a part of the movie.

Anushka Shetty too hinted that she signed two films for which the announcement will come soon. One of the projects could be in the combination of Anushka and Vijay Devarakonda. As of now, there is no clarity on the same but an official confirmation is awaited soon