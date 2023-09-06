Anushka to play a grey shaded role in her Malayalam debut

We all are aware that Anushka Shetty is making her Malayalam debut with “Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer” under the direction of Rojin Thomas. The latest buzz regarding the film is that Anushka will be seen as an antagonist in this multi-lingual project.

Actress Anushka Shetty is making her comeback with the highly anticipated film, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.” The film is set to hit theatres tomorrow in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Naveen Polishetty joined her as the male lead in this romantic comedy, helmed by director Mahesh Babu P.

Now, the news is about the Malayalam debut of the “Arundathi” actress. We all are aware that Anushka Shetty is making her Malayalam debut with “Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer.” Under the direction of Rojin Thomas, the film’s team has officially confirmed Anushka’s involvement in a pivotal role. Excitingly, there is a buzz circulating in the film circles is that Anushka will be seen as an antagonist in this multi-lingual project. Sources say that, the character portrayed by Anushka will have a grey shaded edge.

Starring Jayasurya in the lead, the movie is produced by Gokulam Gopalan and written by Ramanand. Rahul Subramanian is the music director, and the film’s first part is currently in production.