Anushka to revive her shelved project

South starlet Anushka Shetty scored a disaster with her recent outing, 'Nishabdam'. Despite featuring stars like R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty, Anjali, Subbaraju, etc in crucial roles, the movie which got released on the OTT platforms has utterly failed to impress the audience.

It has been a long time since the release of Nishabdam and Anushka hasn't announced the next project yet. We have been hearing rumours that the actress is in talks for a few exciting projects in Telugu and Tamil. As per the latest reports, Anushka is now be considering her Ra Ra Krishnayya director P Mahesh for her next. UV Creations is likely to bankroll this project.

The project has been in talks for the last couple of years but got dropped before Nishabdham. So we have to wait and see if Anushka is going to revive that project or not.