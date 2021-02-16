AR Rahman for Ram Charan's next?

Tollywood: Mega Powerstar Ram Charan's next film is confirmed in the direction of Shankar. The actor and director officially confirmed their collaboration. Dil Raju will produce the film and it will be his 50th production. The film's shoot will begin later this year and the pre-production activities will kick-start soon. As per the latest media reports, the makers are considering AR Rahman as the music composer for the film.

AR Rahman has earlier worked with Shankar for most of his movies. Shankar has a comfort level with Rahman but Rahman's straight Telugu films did not do well at the box-office. So, the production unit has second thoughts in choosing the composer. But, Shankar might strictly want Rahman on board. It will be the first-time collaboration of Ram Charan and Rahman.

The film unit is yet to finalize the cast and crew for the film. The complete details of the movie will come out soon.