AR Rahman to compose music for Krishna Vamsi's 'Annam'?

Director Krishna Vamsi announced his next film will be 'Annam'. Early rumours had it that Krishna Vamsi got a nod from Chiranjeevi for the lead role of the film, but Krishna Vamsi called it completely a piece of false news.



While the actor in the lead role is yet to be revealed, here comes another interesting buzz to it. It is heard that the legendary music director AR Rahman has signed in for 'Annam'.

AR Rahman reportedly agreed to compose the music for Krishna Vamsi's 'Annam'. Well, rumours come up until the director himself clears the air to reveal the star cast and crew for the film. If AR Rahman is really on board for 'Annam', it would definitely become a big asset for the movie. At present, The 'Khadgam' director is busy with his film 'Rangamarthanda' starring Prakash Raj.