‘Arjun Reddy’ meets ‘Ram’

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan who entertained Telugu audience as ‘Ram’ in ‘Sita Ramam’ will be seen next in “King of Kotha,” a period gangster drama directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The pan-Indian movie will be out in theatres on August 24, 2023.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda’s “Kushi,” starring Samantha as the heroine and directed by Shiva Nirvana, is scheduled to release on September 1, 2023.

After the pre-release event held of ‘KOK’ held in Hyderabad, Both actors Dulquer and Vijay Deverakonda met and spent some quality time discussing various topics. Notably, they had previously shared the screen in “Mahanati.” A new picture of their meeting was shared online and quickly became a viral sensation.