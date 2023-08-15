Live
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
- Decapitated Body Of 12-Year-Old Student Discovered In Madrassa Hostel
‘Arjun Reddy’ meets ‘Ram’
Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan who entertained Telugu audience as ‘Ram’ in ‘Sita Ramam’ will be seen next in “King of Kotha,” a period gangster drama directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The pan-Indian movie will be out in theatres on August 24, 2023.
On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda’s “Kushi,” starring Samantha as the heroine and directed by Shiva Nirvana, is scheduled to release on September 1, 2023.
After the pre-release event held of ‘KOK’ held in Hyderabad, Both actors Dulquer and Vijay Deverakonda met and spent some quality time discussing various topics. Notably, they had previously shared the screen in “Mahanati.” A new picture of their meeting was shared online and quickly became a viral sensation.
